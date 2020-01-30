The Palacios Area Historical Association will present “Black Art—Ancestral Legacy: The African Impulse in African American Art” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Feb. 4 at City by the Sea Museum.
The traveling display is based on the major exhibition organized by the Dallas Museum of Art and produced by Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, according to a news release from the Palacios museum.
“Black Art—Ancestral Legacy” is a photographic exhibit that addresses the question posed by African-American poet Countee Cullen in 1926: “What is Africa to me?” This exhibit provides a number of examples from 20th Century African-American artists—both trained and untrained—who visually respond to this question. These modern artists draw heavily on African influence, while simultaneously reinterpreting it for a different time and place. The exhibit surveys the work of 45 artists, including unknown Africans and Haitians, through photographs, posters, and concise texts. The result is a lively and vibrant mix of artworks, according to the news release.
The exhibit will be on display for the public from Feb. 4-28. For more information about viewing hours or to arrange group visits, contact Katie Hutto, coordinator, at 361-972-1148 or museumpalacios@gmail.com.
