A mariner is in stable condition at Citizens Medical Center after the U.S. Coast Guard rescued him from a fishing vessel about two miles offshore in Matagorda Bay near Port O'Connor.
The Matagorda County Sheriff's Office received a request on Sunday morning from a fishing vessel for a medical evacuation of a 52-year-old man who was a crew member experiencing symptoms of a heart attack.
The sheriff's office notified the Coast Guard's Corpus Christi air station, which consulted with its duty flight surgeon.
A helicopter and rescue boat crew from the Coast Guard's Port O'Connor station were dispatched to the scene and transferred the mariner to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Citizens Medical Center.
"Team coordination between both crews allowed for this difficult evolution to be executed with ease," said Lt. Dan Gilles, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi aircraft commander. "We are glad we were able to get the gentleman to proper medical care."
