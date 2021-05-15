Amanda Johnson's cause of death has not been determined by the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Texas Rangers, who are aiding the Matagorda County Sheriff's Office in the investigation of her death, are still conducting their investigation. Information that was provided to the Victoria Advocate by a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman on Saturday was incorrect. That information, which was published in an online article Saturday, was changed after the DPS spokesman corrected himself.
Correction: Victoria woman's cause of death not determined, investigation ongoing
By Chase Rogers | crogers@vicad.com
Chase covers breaking news, crime and courts for the Advocate.
Chase Rogers
Breaking News & Public Safety Reporter
"I am a North Texas native with a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism from Texas State University. I am privileged to work with the Advocate staff and contribute to their tireless effort to inform the communities of the Crossroads."
