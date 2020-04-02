Coronoavirus
Victoria Advocate graphic

CALHOUN COUNTY

Calhoun County officials said Thursday a person infected with the new coronavirus visited a Port Lavaca restaurant almost two weeks ago.

From 8 to 10 p.m. March 20, people visiting Scully's Bar and Grill, 802 Fulton St., may have been exposed to the new coronavirus, according to a news release issued Richard Meyer, the county judge.

"The risk of contracting the virus from this exposure is low and isolation is not required for anyone that does not have symptoms," according to that news release.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath should isolate themselves and contact a healthcare provider.

MATAGORDA COUNTY

 

Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday in Matagorda County, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 35.

According to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center, the patients are a woman between the ages of 30 and 40; a woman between the ages of 55 and 65; and a woman between the ages of 60 and 70. All three patients are being isolated at home.

Only the 30- to 40-year-old patient is believed to have contracted the virus while traveling out of the state. No additional information was immediately available. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.