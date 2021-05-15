A Victoria mother found burned in an abandoned SUV in April died from a gunshot wound, authorities said Saturday.
Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office officials determined that Amanda Johnson, 38, died from a gunshot, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
No arrests have been made as of Saturday, San Miguel said.
Authorities found Johnson's remains early April 18 on County Road 454 near Midfield in Matagorda County. She had been named in a Victoria Police Department missing person report the day before she was found.
San Miguel said the medical examiners did not specify where Johnson had been shot.
The Texas Rangers have completed their investigation into the case, and the evidence has been submitted to the Matagorda County District Attorney's Office, San Miguel said.
Law enforcement officials are awaiting direction from the district attorney's office on how to proceed, he said.
San Miguel declined to answer further questions about the investigation.
Johnson taught classes at CrossFit 302 in Victoria for about eight years. From 2008 to 2014, she taught at O’Connor Elementary and Torres Elementary schools. She was also the mother of two children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.