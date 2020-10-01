Even with only four known active cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, Matagorda County is still making free testing widely available.
On Friday, the Bay City Civic Center is hosting a drive-up testing site from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is needed.
The county has been offering free testing twice a week every two weeks since early August, and it plans to do so through the end of the year.
The reason, county spokesman Mitch Thames said, is twofold: Officials want to proactively trace the spread of the virus and make testing readily available for people who can’t afford to pay for one.
“Judge Nate McDonald believes we need to serve the entire community and not just those who have a doctor or have insurance,” Thames said. “I think it’s preventative, too.”
Public health experts agree with Thames.
Dr. Catherine Troisi, infectious disease epidemiologist at UT Health School of Public Health in Houston, said testing is an important tool for tracking the spread of COVID-19.
“We don’t know what’s happening in the community unless we have enough testing,” Troisi said during an interview in August. “It’s really the eyes of the epidemiologist.”
Case numbers provide an earlier picture of the spread of COVID-19 than other metrics like hospitalizations and deaths. Hospitalizations tend to trail symptom onset by four to six days, and deaths trail symptom onset by about two weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But Matagorda County is alone among Crossroads counties in hosting free COVID-19 testing regularly. Most other counties have hosted only a handful of the state-run sites since the summer. Victoria County, for instance, has not hosted a free testing site since late June.
David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department, said the county is communicating regularly with schools as they reopen this fall, which has provided another way for officials to track the prevalence of the virus.
“It’s a good cross section,” Gonzales said.
Calhoun County last hosted a testing site in Port Lavaca on Aug. 6. The site drew 164 people.
LaDonna Thigpen, the county’s emergency operations coordinator, said there hasn’t been demand for one since. Doctors are offering testing for their patients, she said, and those without insurance can get tested at free sites in surrounding counties.
“We haven’t had anybody calling to say they’re in need of testing,” she said. “If it was still available, and we had a major outbreak, we would do another one if we were able to.”
Thames said the testing sites in Bay City, which have been held on back-to-back days every other week, continue to draw about 50 people a day.
Though the sites are an attractive option for uninsured people who would typically have to pay at least $50 for a test otherwise, the interest in testing “cuts across income levels,” he said.
“It just has to do with being able to give the community the assurance that they’re manage the COVID virus properly,” Thames said.
