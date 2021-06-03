Law enforcement agencies have seized about 65 kilograms of suspected narcotics since May 16 on beaches in Matagorda County.
Contents of the seized packages have not been tested for narcotics, said Lt. James Orr, who works with the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office’s criminal investigations division.
The seized packages found on the beach were previously held by Matagorda County sheriff’s office officials. After a meeting Wednesday between Matagorda County sheriff’s office officials and federal law enforcement officials, all seized suspected narcotics were taken into the possession of Drug Enforcement Administration officials.
Federal agencies are taking the lead on the investigation, Orr said. Those agencies include Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection, Coast Guard Investigative Service and DEA.
Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking residents who encounter suspicious packages to contact the sheriff’s office at 979-245-5526.
Authorities also had not received any information indicating any wildlife had been harmed by the packages, Orr said. Also, there have been no arrests relating to the packages, he said.
