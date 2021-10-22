Authorities responding to funeral home fire in Bay City

Bay City first responders were dispatched to Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, 2313 Avenue I, Friday morning for a structure fire.

 Bay City Police Department

A longtime, family-owned funeral home in Bay City was on fire Friday.

At 2:30 p.m., authorities were responding to a fire at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, 2313 Avenue I, officials said.

Police were called to the funeral home at 10:52 a.m. to erect barricades and keep residents from getting near the fire, said Lt. Clayton Ryman, of the Bay City Police Department.

An image posted to the Bay City Police Department Facebook page about noon shows a large smoke cloud coming from the fire, shrouding the structure of the funeral home. The posts asks residents to steer clear of the area.

"Onlookers are making it hard for firefighters get to the scene," the post reads. "Please avoid the area."

Ryman said he did not know whether city firefighters were called to the scene.

Ryman deferred further questions about the fire to Fire Chief Randy Frontz, Bay City Volunteer Fire Department. Frontz was not available for comment.

At 2:30 p.m., a police dispatcher said fire officials were still at the scene.

The cause of the fire, whether there were injuries and the extent of the damage was not immediately available Friday afternoon.

Taylor Bros. Funeral Home has been serving residents in Bay City and Palacios since 1909, according to the funeral home's website. The business has operated at the 12,000 square-foot Avenue I location since 1979.

"The pink brick building, surrounded by white columns and stained glass windows, houses a beautiful chapel (with a ) seating capacity for 250+ separated family seating, business offices, a spacious entrance hall, three reposing rooms, and a family conference room," according to the website. 

This story is developing. Check back for more details. 

Chase covers breaking news, crime and courts for the Advocate.

Breaking News & Public Safety Reporter

Chase writes about crime and courts for the Victoria Advocate. He grew up in the Dallas–Fort Worth area before attending Texas State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism.

