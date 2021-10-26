State fire investigators on Tuesday said they could not determine the cause fire that destroyed a Bay City funeral home fire last week.
However, no foul play is suspected in the destruction of the family-owned Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, according to the city fire marshal.
“Because of the extent of the damage, we were unable to identify the exact cause,” said Bay City Fire Marshal Daniel Shook in a text on Tuesday. “However, there were no indication the fire was other than accidental.”
The conclusion of the investigation comes just four days after a fire, which started for an unknown reason in a back room of the facility at 2313 Avenue I.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, Shook said. Employees were able to move deceased people being held in the facility from the facility, according to a city news release.
Shook said the site was relinquished back to the owners as of Tuesday.
Sherman Houck, one of the funeral directors, said the demolition of the charred ruins will start in coming days. Soon after, he expects construction of a new facility to start.
“We are working as quickly as we can,” he said.
In the meantime, all operations have been moved to the funeral home’s second location in Palacios. That location will be their mainstay while the Bay City location is being rebuilt, he said.
The property, which Houck said was mostly destroyed, was valued as $275,520, according to Matagorda County Appraisal District records.
Taylor Bros. Funeral Home has been in business since 1909, according to the funeral home’s website. The business has operated at the Avenue I location since 1979.
