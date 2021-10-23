No one was injured by a fire that destroyed a Bay City Funeral home, authorities said late Friday.
Taylor Bros. Funeral Home employees, who alerted authorities to the fire at 10:47 a.m. Friday morning, escaped the building without injuries. All of the deceased held in the funeral home were removed before they could be damaged by the blaze.
"It is also important for the public to know that there were no 'diminished souls' damaged as a result of the fire," according to a Bay City Fire Marshal's Office news release.
The funeral home, a 15,000-foot building located at 2313 Ave. I, was destroyed by the fire, which took firefighters three and a half hours to extinguish, according to the news release. No firefighters were injured by the fire, and the damage to the funeral home was not reported as of Saturday.
The cause of the fire was under investigation as of Friday. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation.
Bay City fire officials, including Bay City Fire Marshal Daniel Shook, who is handling the investigation, could not be reached for more information on Saturday.
On Saturday, because the investigation is in the preliminary stages, Bay City Fire Marshal Daniel Shook said he could not say whether the fire was accidental or criminal.
"We have to consider all options this early in the in game," he said.
