Operators have restarted the Unit 1 reactor, which is currently at about 5% capacity, said Victor Dricks, senior public affairs officer with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
They are working to reconnect to the electric grid.
The most recent outage of a South Texas Nuclear Project reactor was on May 1, 2016.
About 5:30 a.m. Monday, workers at the South Texas Nuclear Project shutdown the Unit 1 reactor because of freezing water, said Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald.
The reactor has a 1,350 megawatt generation capacity and was expected to come back online at about 10 p.m. Tuesday. The full generating capacity cannot be reached immediately as it needs to “coast back up” to a normal generating level while workers monitor the reactor.
Workers manually shutoff the reactor Monday out of precaution for “safety before profit.”
The Unit 2 reactor remains online at full generating capacity.
South Texas Nuclear Project officials have not responded to requests for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.