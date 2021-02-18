Both nuclear reactors at the South Texas Project in Matagorda County are operating. One of the two was at 81% as of 1:30 p.m. and the other was at full capacity, said Victor Dricks, senior public affairs officer with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
Two of three sensing lines froze because of cold weather, which then caused the reactor to "trip," or go offline, according to emails from Dricks and Vicki Rowland, Internal Communications lead at STP Nuclear Operating Company.
Water is continuously supplied to steam generators by pumps. The steam that is created turns turbine generators and creates electricity.
When the sensing line "apparently froze and created a false signal to ... feed pumps," the pumps automatically stopped running, causing Unit 1 to go offline, Rowland said.
Unit 1, which is one of the four nuclear reactors in Texas, was offline at 5:26 a.m. Monday and reconnected to the electric grid at 9:07 p.m. Wednesday, according to information from Rowland and a daily U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission report.
The report also stated that "this event was not significant to the health and safety of the public based on all safety systems performed as designed."
