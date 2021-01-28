The Region 3 Education Service Center Board of Directors will hold an election for two board members in March.
The board consists of eight members. One member is appointed by the Commissioner of Education to represent charter schools and seven members are elected to a specific place on the board for three-year terms. Positions up for election are Place 1, which represents Victoria County, and Place 3, which represents Matagorda County.
A board member must be a citizen of the United States, at least 18 years old, and a resident of the county being represented in the education service center region. The member may not be engaged professionally in prekindergarten-grade 12 education nor be a member of a board of any educational agency or institution other than the State Board of Education.
Any eligible person wishing to seek election to the education service center board of directors needs to file in person at the Service Center’s office in Victoria or by certified mail between Feb. 1-20. Filing forms may be obtained at the Education Service Center, 1905 Leary Lane, or from the superintendent of the local school district.
For more details on the election contact Region 3 E.S.C. at 361-573-0731.
If the candidates are uncontested, the board will declared them elected and cancel the election.
