A multi-agency search is underway for a missing 10-year-old boy near Jetty Park along Matagorda Beach in Matagorda County.
The Coast Guard was notified of two missing people near the beach at 6:53 p.m. Sunday which included the boy and a 30-year-old Angleton man, according to a Coast Guard news release. The Coast Guard found the man dead at about 8 p.m. Sunday onshore.
The man was the boyfriend of the boy's mother, said Lt. James Orr of the Matagorda County Sheriff's Office.
As of Monday afternoon, the Coast Guard continued to search for the boy by helicopter and boat at and near the beach, said Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson. The boy was last seen wearing black swim trunks.
Both the man and boy are believed to have been swimming at the beach Sunday afternoon, Dickinson said.
Conditions in the Gulf of Mexico have been "pretty rough" lately because of high winds and rain, said Game Warden Capt. Brandi Reeder.
"People need to take into consideration the weather conditions," she said. "The water is a wonderful opportunity for recreation, but you have to approach it cautiously. The conditions were not conducive (on Sunday) for anybody out there in the water."
About a fourth of a mile had been closed to swimming along the beach Sunday night, Orr said.
"You got to be aware of the water," he said. "If the undertow gets you, you don't fight it. Try to let it take you out."
A weather analysis and bystander interviews are common practice in similar investigations, while the search is actively ongoing, Dickinson said.
Agencies involved in the search include Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, Coast Guard Air Station Houston, Coast Guard Station Freeport, Coast Guard Station Port O'Connor, Matagorda County Sheriff's Office, Texas Search and Rescue, Texas EquuSearch, the Lower Colorado River Authority and the Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens.
Families of both people have been notified, Dickinson said. The boy's family lives in Wharton and Angleton, Orr said.
People with more information can contact the Coast Guard's Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.
