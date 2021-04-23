The status of a multi-agency investigation into the death of a Victoria mother who was found burned in a SUV in Matagorda County almost a week ago remained unclear Friday.
Local law enforcement agencies involved in the case either declined to comment or could not be reached. Multiple attempts to contact the Matagorda County Sheriff's Office, the lead agency in the investigation, officials were not answered Friday.
The woman in the vehicle was identified as Amanda Johnson, 38, by the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office after a forensic investigation. The cause of death remained under investigation Friday, D’Neal Krisch, office administrator, said.
Johnson was named in a missing person report on April 17 in Victoria. Her vehicle, with her inside it, was found early April 18 on County Road 454 near Midfield in Matagorda County.
Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said that no arrests were made Friday. He said he is unable to release much of the information because the investigation is in its early stages.
San Miguel declined to answer questions about potential suspects and the last place Johnson was seen or heard from due to the ongoing investigation.
"We withhold a lot of information at the beginning because we don't want to interfere with the outcome of the investigation," San Miguel said. "We want everybody to know we're working very diligently."
The Texas Rangers are also assisting in the case.
Affectionately known as “A-Rod,” Johnson taught classes at CrossFit 302 in Victoria for about eight years. From 2008 to 2014, she taught at O’Connor Elementary and Torres Elementary schools. She was also the mother of two children.
Advocate Reporter Ciara McCarthy contributed to this story.
