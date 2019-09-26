The Coast Guard rescued two stranded fisherman via helicopter Thursday morning after they became stranded in East Matagorda Bay while fishing, the agency said in a news release.
The fisherman were found after an all-night search. Watchstanders with the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston were alerted at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday after two tug boat crews spotted a vacant 21-foot console boat in East Matagorda Bay. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and a helicopter and boat crew began searching the area.
The search team found a wallet and cellphones on the empty console boat and continued combing the area on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning.
The helicopter crew found the fisherman at 4:50 a.m. Thursday. The men were standing in shallow water on a reef, where they were hoisted and relocated to family members waiting for them at Matagorda Harbor. Neither fisherman was wearing a life jacket.
"While this was a positive outcome for these fishermen, we can't stress enough the importance of wearing your life jacket," Zachery Edwards, the command duty officer for Sector Houston-Galveston, said in a statement. "Our crews searched for eight hours, and if one of the fishermen had a personal locating beacon on them, our rescuers would have been able to locate them much sooner."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.