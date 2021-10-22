A longtime, family-owned funeral home in Bay City was destroyed by fire Friday.
Firefighters were dispatched to the fire at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, 2313 Ave. I, Friday morning.
Authorities could not be reached for more information about the fire Friday evening. The cause of the fire, whether there were injuries and the extent of the damage were not available Friday.
Sherman Houck, 58, is one of the funeral directors. He said the 15,000-square-foot building was significantly damaged.
“We are still trying to gather what we can from the ashes,” he said. “It is truly devastating.”
All operations have been moved to the funeral home’s second location in Palacios. That location will be their mainstay while the Bay City location is being rebuilt, he said.
Bay City Volunteer Fire Department officials were not available for comment Friday.
Bay City police were called to the funeral home at 10:52 a.m. to erect barricades and keep residents from getting near the fire, said Lt. Clayton Ryman, Bay City Police Department, Friday afternoon.
Ryman deferred further questions about the fire to Fire Chief Randy Frontz, also of the Bay City Volunteer Fire Department. Frontz was not available for comment.
An image posted to the Bay City Police Department Facebook page about noon shows a large smoke cloud coming from the fire, shrouding the structure of the funeral home. The posts asked residents to steer clear of the area.
“Onlookers are making it hard for firefighters (to) get to the scene,” the post reads. “Please avoid the area.”
Taylor Bros. Funeral Home has been serving residents in Bay City and Palacios since 1909, according to the funeral home’s website. The business has operated at the Avenue I location since 1979.
“The pink brick building, surrounded by white columns and stained glass windows, houses a beautiful chapel (with a) seating capacity for 250+ separated family seating, business offices, a spacious entrance hall, three reposing rooms, and a family conference room,” according to the website.
