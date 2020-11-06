Health care workers at Matagorda Regional Medical Center have met weekly since the early days of the pandemic to discuss treatments, plan staffing and coordinate with local officials.
After an early wave of COVID-19 patients in March and a three-week influx over the summer that pushed the hospital to its limits, case numbers in the county were lower in October, but staff remained on alert.
“The level of attentiveness is very high,” said hospital spokesman Aaron Fox. “We don’t go more than two or three days without checking in on each other.”
With case numbers rising in several counties, officials say the Crossroads may be on the verge of experiencing another prolonged period of high infections, joining the rest of the United States, which saw a record 121,000 cases reported Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In Victoria County, 112 cases have been reported in the last week, which is the highest weekly total since mid-August. And daily case totals have shifted from single digits to double digits in Matagorda County.
“It was a matter of waiting for when we’d see it,” said David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department. “We’re not surprised. We’re not panicking. We don’t advise anyone to be doing that, but we are concerned.”
Officials in Victoria and Matagorda counties said they are better prepared to deal with the virus than they were in the spring, since treatments have improved and community members are familiar with the basic precautions that help limit the spread of the virus.
But Matagorda County spokesman Mitch Thames said he is concerned that fatigue is setting in.
“I’m just starting to see people that are starting to reach the end of their rope,” Thames said. “We just need to be patient.”
With the holidays approaching, Dr. Catherine Troisi, infectious disease epidemiologist at UT Health School of Public Health in Houston, said family gatherings could prove to be another source of transmission this fall.
Troisi said she and her husband plan to have a smaller family gathering for Thanksgiving this year, and her son is going to pull his children from day care so they can quarantine before the holiday.
“We all want to believe we’ve turned the corner, since we’re all tired of it,” Troisi said. “It has taken a tremendous toll, both economically and psychologically, but the virus doesn’t really care.”
