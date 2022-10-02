SHINER — A new group is working to raise money to fund renovations for the old Shiner High School gym.

The group, called the Shiner Academic and Athletic Foundation, aims to insulate under the gym's floor, repair the leaky roof and install air conditioning and heating systems.

Overall, Robert Werner, a member of the foundation's board of directors, expects the renovations to cost around $250,000 based on conversations with contractors.

Located at 13th Street and North Avenue F in Shiner, the gym dates back to the 1930s, when local philanthropist W.L. Martin donated $25,000 for its funding in 1931, according to a historical account published in the Shiner Gazette on Thursday.

That gym is still used by the Shiner school district for some physical education classes and athletic events, but the foundation's aim is to return it to its former condition with some additional modern amenities.

Werner said he remembers the gym from when his children were in school, and wants his grandkids to be able to get the same experience.

"It kind of was the centerplace of Shiner High School," he said, hosting graduations and games.

The foundation is working to get 501(c)(3) status, the legal nonprofit label allowing it to apply for and secure grants, which it expects most of the funding to come from.

It's a separate organization from the Shiner school district and its board of trustees, so the plan is that once the foundation raises enough money, it will donate those funds to the district for to cover the costs of the renovations.

It has already had some fundraising success with contributions from the local Don G. Casper Foundation and Spoetzl Brewery.

In addition to grant fundraising, the foundation is hosting a casino night on Oct. 15, and is asking the community for financial contributions and prize donations. That event will be held at the KC Hall in Shiner.