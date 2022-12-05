As Lavaca County Judge Mark Myers prepares to step down from his judgeship after leading the county for the past two years, he said that while he enjoyed serving as county judge, he doesn't plan to run for office again.

He was elected to the county judge's office in November 2020, but lost the 2022 Republican nomination to Keith Mudd, who had previously served as interim county judge in 2020.

Myers cited the efforts to "revamp" the county's emergency communications system as one of his biggest accomplishments.

"The system we had was outdated by about 10 years and had gotten to a point where they don't make parts for it anymore," he said. "So if our emergency communication system shut down, we were going to be in a really bad way countywide and we were able to basically start this project a year ago, and we're about to go live with our new system on Dec.6."

He also mentioned the process of fixing the Lavaca County Courthouse's clock tower, which started ringing again in 2021.

"It was really neat the way our community came together and the way there were people within our local area here that had the expertise needed to fix that problem rather than going outside and paying several hundred thousand dollars to get that clock fixed," Myers said. "We were able to fix it for less than $5,000 basically, and using volunteers from our community that stepped up."

As far as unfinished business, Myers said he wished there had been more improvements in the courthouse's security, as well as more law enforcement salary raises.

Myers has reactivated his real estate license and will go back into ranching and real estate after he officially steps out of office, though he said he has "a few lines in the water."

"Ultimately, I'll go wherever God leads me," he said. "Every time I've ever had any doors close in my lifetime, I've always had other doors that've opened, and they were much better every time, so wherever God decides to lead me, that's where I'll go."

At least for the time being, Myers said he doesn't have any plans to seek elected office again.

"I don't want to say never," he said. "But right now, I don't really see me running for elected position ever again."

He pointed out that running for office is hard, and that the grind of a reelection campaign distracts from doing the job voters elected someone to do.

"You have to sell yourself every four years, you know," Myers said, adding that he would stay involved in the Republican Party.

Even though he's stepping back from campaign trail, Myers said he enjoyed his time in office.

"This has been the best job that I've ever had as a public servant," he said. "I really enjoyed it. I've enjoyed the people that I work with, you know, it's a small town atmosphere, which means everybody knows everybody pretty much."

He emphasized the need for public servants to set aside their egos and do their jobs if they want to see government succeed.

"I think there's one thing that seems to get in the way of government being successful and doing what the people have elected them to do, and that is egos," Myers said. "If people can overcome egos and put their egos aside, and just do the right thing, to do the things that people have elected them to do, I think we'd live in a much better world."

As Myers prepares to leave office, he's making sure Mudd, his successor, is kept in the loop about county business.

"I've been keeping him apprised of everything that we're doing in the office, any major decisions that we're making, I'm keeping him appraised of that so that he's aware of everything," Myers said. "Quite honestly, I secure his opinions on some things, because he is the one that will have to live with some of the decisions we're making now."