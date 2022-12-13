REFUGIO — As Refugio County Judge Robert Blaschke prepares to step down from his position leading the rural South Texas county, he can be sure of one thing: his time in the county judge’s office wasn’t uneventful.

Blaschke, who ousted Democrat Rene Mascorro from his seat in 2014 to first take office, led Refugio County through Hurricane Harvey’s 2017 impact and a drop in taxable property values.

He did not run for reelection in 2022 after serving two terms and will be succeeded by fellow Republican Jhiela Poynter.

“I've been very blessed and honored that the public has entrusted this role for the last eight years,” Blaschke said. “Something that I’ll cherish forever, for sure.”

Blaschke's tenure was not always an easy time for Refugio County and its residents.

Hurricane Harvey devastated Refugio, but the county did not immediately get all the assistance it needed from other governmental agencies.

Initially, it was not designated as being significantly impacted by the storm, because the federal government was making that decision based on data assessing how the storm affected small businesses, Blaschke said.

Compared to larger counties, Refugio didn't have very many small businesses to begin with, so even though the storm bisected the county, they hadn't made the initial list.

"I knew that future funding was tied to that designation, so since we hadn't been designated as significantly impacted, I started picking the phone up and called the governor's office, and Senator Cruz's office, Senator Cornyn's office, Congressman Cloud's office, and those gentlemen helped us get that designation," he said.

Blaschke estimated that the designation resulted in about $20 million of grant funding, which the county used to fund important infrastructure projects.

The upside to the storm, Blaschke said, was that it connected the county to people and agencies across the state and country.

"We wouldn't have the opportunity to have all these relationships with people we didn't even know, and we wouldn't have this opportunity to have access to these grant funds," he said, adding, "In that sense, we were blessed that we didn't lose anybody from a life and safety standpoint, but the ability to recover, the ability to build back better and more sustainable has only happened because of Harvey."

Even outside of the hurricane, Blaschke pointed to relationship-building as one of his biggest accomplishments, particularly in a small rural community like Refugio.

"You don't sign up to build a building, you don't sign up to go do something in particular, you sign up to serve the public," he said.

Blaschke's time in office was also characterized by the county's loss of about half a billion dollars in property tax revenue over three years before he came into office, he said, due to a drop in oil prices.

That led to an increase in the county's property tax rate, but even with that raise, the county found itself having to lay off county employees in 2017.

"That's a very uncomfortable position where you cut ... all of your county employees from 141 to 119," Blaschke said. "It's not enjoyable at all, but it's a business decision that you're forced to make."

Blaschke, now 69 years old, described himself as a "numbers guy," which he attributed to his time working at DuPont, and had charts and graphs scattered around his office displaying county revenue trends.

As the county prepares to transition between judges, he emphasized the need for county judges to work with others and make rational and unbiased decisions.

"I think the the biggest trap that you can get in, you can find yourself into if you're not careful, is 'You're the county judge, you can do what you want to,'" Blaschke said. "That's not true. That's absolutely not true."

He said he's confident that Poynter, his successor, will do well as judge, and that he'll be available to answer any questions she might have after stepping into office, like he did eight years ago.

Looking back on those eight years in office, Blaschke sums it up positively.

"I'm walking out thinking I did the best I could in the time I had," he said.