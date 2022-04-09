A: Just like every other patient, just more challenging, said Duane Woods, Citizens Medical Center Chief Financial Officer.
Hospitals get paid based on what the market is willing to pay for a particular service they provide, not the patient's end result, Woods said.
As a county hospital, it is Citizens' responsibility to make sure they are able to provide the best service they can to the patients of the region, he said.
That means financially, when dealing with insurance providers, they have to set prices for services over what they actually need in order to provide a margin in which they can buy the latest equipment, recruit doctors and specialists and increase wages to stay competitive, he said.
Woods used an analogy of a grocery store where while the store sets a price for brisket, the market would name the price they are willing to pay for it.
"Nobody pays retail in health care," Woods said.
So the hospital sets a price above what is needed and agrees to the in between price of what they need for a particular service and the high end of what the set price is.
"It's unfortunate health care has to work like this, but it's the reality," Woods said.
With COVID-19, it challenged the health care systems financially here in Texas because it was something there was no way to really set a price for care with a new virus and the state banning elective surgeries at the start of the pandemic, he said.
Elective surgeries, provided much of the financial margin hospitals operate with. Without it, it creates a need to find the margin elsewhere to continue to provide top service, he said.
With the new virus and the hospital getting overwhelmed by cases, it resulted in financial stress in health care, Woods said.
The state and federal government stepped in to provide aid with staffing and help filling the funding gap for those who were uninsured, The U.S. Health Resources and Services administration reimbursed hospitals for that uninsured care, he said.
However, with the pandemic still technically going, losing that funding source is a concern. Also a concern is whether another COVID-19 case surge will happen, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.