Victoria County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and 12 recoveries Tuesday.
There are 62 known active cases in the county.
Of the 4,288 cases reported in the county, an estimated 4,131 people have recovered, and 95 people have died.
Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise.
Tuesday, there were 5,512 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Texas, which is the highest number since Aug. 21, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The number of hospitalized patients in the Crossroads, however, remains low.
There are 24 COVID-19 patients in Victoria’s region as of Tuesday afternoon occupying less than 5% of the area’s staffed hospital beds.
Lavaca County
An estimated 19 more residents have recovered from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to a news release from Lavaca County Emergency Management Coordinator Egon Barthels.
Of the county’s 1,150 residents who have tested positive for the virus, an estimated 1,119 have recovered, he said. Thirteen residents have died from COVID-19 complications, and 37 remain ill with the virus.
No new COVID-19 cases or related fatalities were reported on Tuesday.
Wharton County
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The county also reported five new recoveries and no new deaths related to the disease.
In the county, the total confirmed case count is 1,531. Total recoveries is 1,426, and total deaths remain at 47.
El Campo leads the county with 787 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 484 and East Bernard with 132. The remainder of confirmed cases are in unincorporated areas of the county.
Refugio County
A Refugio County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
The resident is a man in his 40s and is currently isolating, according to a Tuesday news release.
The additional case brings the county’s total to 310. Of those, 292 have recovered.
At least 16 residents have died from complications stemming from COVID-19.
Matagorda County
Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Matagorda County Tuesday, according to state data.
Of 1,100 total cases of the respiratory disease, an estimated 1,061 patients have recovered. There are 53 county residents who have died from complications of the virus; no new fatalities were reported Tuesday.
Calhoun County
One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Calhoun County, according to the county’s office of emergency management.
Of 943 total cases, an estimated 931 patients have recovered. There are eight county residents who have died from complications of the virus. No new fatalities were reported Tuesday.
Jackson and Goliad counties had not posted a COVID-19 report as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
