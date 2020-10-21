A Refugio County resident died of causes related to COVID-19, according to a Wednesday news release.
The resident is the 16th in the county to die of COVID-19 causes, according to the release. Information about the person will not be released.
The county has reported 313 cases and 294 recoveries as of Oct.15, the last day the county’s website was updated.
Matagorda County
Four new cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the disease have been reported in Matagorda County, according to state data.
In total, 1,089 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic began. Of those, an estimated 1,054 patients have recovered, according to state data, and 52 county residents have died.
Lavaca County
Eleven more residents tested positive for COVID-19 in Lavaca County Wednesday and an estimated 25 residents recovered from the virus, according to a news release from Egon Barthels, Lavaca County’s emergency management coordinator.
Of the county’s 1,126 residents who have contracted coved, an estimated 1,076 have recovered and 13 have died, Barthels said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.