Two of the three Refugio County school districts improved their state accountability ratings, according to the TEA information released Monday.
Refugio ISD
Overall Rating: C
"That was great," said Melissa Gonzales, superintendent of Refugio school district. "We'll push to be 100%, so we close the gap."
How the campuses scored: Refugio High School scored a B, while the elementary school and junior high each scored a C.
Area of most improvement: Closing the gaps. The schools were focused on closing the gaps that existed. Those improvements will continue, Gonzales said.
Area that still needs improvement: "We want to focus on closing gaps and improve the academics for the child," Gonzales said. "It helped us to move forward and show progress."
Special recognition: Refugio elementary School, recognized for math. Gonzales said the teachers had been diligently working with the students.
"This past year has been amazing," Gonzales said. "We're proud of them for that B rating."
In the years since Hurricane Harvey, Refugio ISD was awarded an Academic Distinction for Science from the Texas Education Agency in 2018 and in 2019 Refugio High School earned the same honor. Under the TEA, the school showed a top 25 % comparative academic growth.
Woodsboro ISD
Overall rating: B
David Segers, superintendent of Woodsboro schools, said the district's schools showing improvements in mathematics.
How the campuses scored: Woodsboro Elementary School and Woodsboro High School, each scored a B.
Area of most improvement: Math, closing the gaps.
Area of least improvement: "We're looking forward to the next few days," Segers said. "This will be a good improvement."
Special recognition: Woodsboro schools showed a 25% improvement in closing the gaps and academic achievement for math.
Segers said he applauded his staff for the work they have done working with the students.
Austwell-Tivoli ISD
Overall rating: B
The district met 80% of their academic targets thus far, said Delores Vela, superintendent of Austwell-Tivoli school district.
Campus Ratings: B, elementary and high schools.
Area of least improvement: Vela said that the school was focused on any gaps in performance during the coming year.
"We shooting for 100 percent to close the gap," Vela said. "That is a priority. You have to increase every year."
Student achievement: Student achievement scored 86 out of 100 on the STAAR test. It also measures graduation rates and how prepared students are for success after high school.
Special recognition: Elementary school was recognized in math.
"We're proud of them," Vela said.
