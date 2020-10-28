Two Victoria school district staff members tested positive this week for COVID-19.
One staff member from Stroman Middle School tested positive for COVID-19 and was last on campus on Monday, according to a district news release. The other staff member is from Patti Welder Middle School and was last on campus Friday.
The names and other information about the staff members will not be shared due to privacy concerns, according to the news release.
The district has reported 51 cases since reopening in September with a majority of cases among students. Fourteen staff members have tested positive for the virus while 37 students have tested positive.
Two campuses have not reported cases at this time.
Also Wednesday, local health officials confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. There are currently 70 active cases of the respiratory disease in the county.
Out of 4,300 total cases, 4,135 patients have recovered and 95 county residents have died from complications of the virus.
Wharton County
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported one new death related to COVID-19 in the county Wednesday.
The county also reported one new confirmed case and two new recoveries. The total confirmed case count is now 1,522, total recoveries is 1,428 and total death count is 48.
El Campo leads the county with 781 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 484, East Bernard with 132 and the remainder in unincorporated areas of the county.
Refugio County
A Refugio County resident tested positive for COVID-19.
The patient is a woman in her 50s and is currently isolating, according to a Wednesday news release.
The new case brings the county total to 311 with 292 patients recovered. Sixteen people have died.
Matagorda County
Five new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Matagorda County, according to state data.
In total, 1,105 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic began. Of those, an estimated 1,063 patients have recovered, according to state data, and 53 county residents have died.
Calhoun County
One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Calhoun County on Wednesday, according to the local office of emergency management.
Of 944 total cases, an estimated 934 patients have recovered. Eight county residents are known to have died from the virus.
