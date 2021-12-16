A Refugio County grand jury indicted on Thursday two teens an attorney said are connected to a Halloween assault in which they dressed as Klu Klux Klan members and assaulted a Black teen with a stun gun.
The indictment comes more than a month after the Texas Rangers began helping Woodsboro police investigate the incident. On Halloween, law enforcement officials received a report that a Black teen was shocked by a “Taser or cattle-prod-like” device, according to a previous Advocate story.
Noel Garcia Jr. and Rance Bolick, both 17, were indicted on engaging in organized criminal activity and tampering with evidence.
The offenses are enhanced to hate crimes in the indictment, which accuses the two of assaulting the Black teen “primarily because of the (defendants’) bias or prejudice against African Americans.”
As a result, the offenses are raised to third-degree felonies, which are punishable by two-10 years in prison if the two teens are convicted. A $10,000 fine also could be assessed.
Assistant District Attorney Tim Poynter, who serves Refugio County, said the arrests were connected to the incident on Halloween. He declined to comment further about the investigation. His office is prosecuting the case.
According to the indictment, an unidentified girl who was associated with Bolick and Garcia also was present that evening. Poynter declined to comment about her involvement and whether she had been detained.
Bolick and Garcia were arrested Thursday and booked into the Refugio County Jail, a jail official said.
The tampering with evidence charge stems from an accusation that Bolick and Garcia attempted to impair the investigation by burning clothes.
It was unclear Thursday whether the clothing was the Klu Klux Klan outfits that Corpus Christi attorney Matt Manning, who is representing the Black teenager, said the teens were wearing during the incident.
Manning said his client was shocked with a Taser or Taser-like device by one of three Woodsboro High School students dressed up as Ku Klux Klan members that Halloween.
Manning said he and his client were “very heartened” by the indictment of Bolick and Garcia.
“This is proof-positive that not only do the citizens of Refugio County think the charges were supported by the evidence, but law enforcement saw it fit to fully investigate this heinous act,” he said. “Law enforcement has done a stand-up job of investigating this case.”
Manning said the case should be a message that the residents of Refugio County and South Texas do not condone acts of “abject racism and bigotry.”
“Paramount is justice for my client. I also think this case can send a message that if you do this kind of thing, you are going to be held accountable and there will be consequences,” he said.
