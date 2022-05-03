REFUGIO — Jurors viewed photographs Tuesday of a 3-day-old infant whose mother testified her child had been pepper sprayed by a police officer last year.

Chelsea Berlanga, 27, of Refugio, testified the photos showed her child’s eyes had been swollen shut after Officer Lee Jordan shot a pepper spray brand called Mean Green into a vehicle carrying her, the infant and the infant’s father, Michael Paredes, on March 12, 2021.

“It got everywhere in the car,” Berlanga said. “He was crying and screaming.”

Tuesday marked the first day of testimony in a trial for Jordan, who is charged with injury to a child, a state jail felony that would revoke his state peace officer’s license if convicted. Prosecutors rested their case about 4:40 p.m., and District Judge Jack Marr decided to recess court. Trial was set to resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

But, like many of the points made by the prosecution, defense attorney Eric Perkins, of Corpus Christi, disputed Berlanga’s claim about the effect on the infant, offering other photographs taken about the same time that showed the infant’s eyes open.

Perkins also referred to testimony and Jordan’s body camera video that he said showed the child peacefully asleep after being taken out of the vehicle.

When Jordan pepper sprayed Paredes, the infant was in the back seat with Berlanga. She said she, too, was affected by the pepper spray. Windows on the front and rear driver’s side were open at the time, and the wind was strong that day, she said.

It was “awful,” Berlanga said. “It burned.”

Earlier Tuesday morning, jurors watched video from Jordan’s body camera, which began recording when he pulled the vehicle over and ended with Paredes being taken to a local hospital. The video left little doubt that Jordan had sprayed Paredes during the traffic stop, which occurred at a Refugio intersection. But Perkins said evidence and testimony would show the infant was unaffected and uninjured.

Berlanga disagreed, saying the spray had proliferated throughout the interior of their vehicle.

She said it “was too hot to get into the car” the next day.

At the time of the traffic stop, Jordan had pulled Paredes over for speeding and was in the process of arresting him on a warrant charging unlawful carrying of a weapon in an incident weeks prior.

“That’s the precursor,” Perkins said in his opening statement.

Moments before the arrest, an audio warning that indicated Paredes was a potential danger to officers blared in his patrol vehicle, Perkins said. The warning could be heard on Jordan’s body camera.

Jordan sprayed Paredes, who was driving, in the face after telling him he could not make a phone call, which Paredes insisted he make. Berlanga said Paredes was trying to call his sister, who lived a few blocks away.

Just before Jordan doused the with the pepper spray for about , spraying it for about two seconds, Paredes could be heard on the video saying, “Don’t make me get (expletive) violent, because I will.”

Police Chief Enrique Diaz, who was the first of the prosecution’s witnesses, testified the warrant was obtained after a gun was found in a vehicle that Paredes had crashed into a curb and abandoned in front of the Refugio Police Department.

The body camera video also showed Jordan wrestling with the infant’s mother after she had exited the vehicle from the rear seat, opening a rear door to the back seat, where the child could be seen sitting in a car seat.

On the video, she screamed “My baby is in there” shortly before she was handcuffed.

Later in the video, Jordan said he himself was burning “all over” from the pepper spray.

Texas Ranger Samuel Lankford, the prosecution’s third witness, testified he had taken photographs a week after the pepper spraying that he thought showed droplets of the Mean Green pepper spray throughout the front of the vehicle and to a lesser extent in the rear.

Many of the droplets were green, he said.

But the droplets had never been tested, Lankford testified in cross examination by Perkins.

Under questioning from Assistant District Attorney Tim Poynter, Diaz, the police chief, said he would have been “patient” instead of using the pepper spray. Instead, Diaz said he would have chosen to deescalate the incident.

“I did not like the video,” Diaz said on the stand.

Diaz agreed with Poynter, saying an officer is not allowed to “recklessly” use force that could injure third parties.

During cross examination, Perkins asked whether Diaz could have changed police policy to prohibit the use of pepper spray on people inside vehicles. Diaz said he could have, adding to this day the department’s policy has not been changed.