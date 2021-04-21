A man authorities suspect of stabbing and killing a man in Beaumont was arrested later Tuesday in Refugio County, according to a Wednesday news release.
Joaquin Garcia, 32, was arrested by Victoria police officers around 6:06 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with murder, according to jail records.
Authorities think Garcia stabbed and killed a man earlier Tuesday night, according to reporting by KBMT, a local television station in Beaumont.
Authorities said Garcia was traveling south on U.S. 59 in a vehicle believed to have been taken from the stabbing victim. His intended destination was Mexico, according to the Refugio County Sheriff's Office news release.
A scan of the vehicle's license plate by Victoria police alerted Beaumont Police Department investigators, who requested the vehicle be stopped.
"Due to Victoria PD’s previous networking with Beaumont’s interdiction team they were able to reach Victoria PD immediately and inform them of the details of the evolving incident," Refugio Sheriff's Office officials said in the news release.
Garcia remains in the Victoria County Jail Wednesday on a $1 million bond, according to jail officials.
The Jefferson County Jail in Beaumont has not officially requested Garcia be transported from the Victoria County Jail, said Victoria County Chief Deputy Will Franklin. Franklin added that it is likely he will be transported sometime in the next 10 days.
The arrest warrant was not available Wednesday morning.
