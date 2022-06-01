Faith United Church will host Lost But Found Blue Grass Gospel" group at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The church is at 405 Wood Ave., in Woodsboro.
The group is a member of the Coastal Bend Gospel Music Association and recipients of the Blue Grass Group of the Year Award and Gospel Group of the Year in 2022.
Admission to the concert is free.
