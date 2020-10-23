There are 73 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County as of Friday evening, local health officials said, leaving the county's number of active cases well below peaks recorded in July and August.
Six new cases of the respiratory disease were confirmed in the county Friday, according to the Victoria County Public Health Department. Of a total of 4,263 cases, the majority — 4,095 patients — have recovered. There are 95 county residents who are confirmed to have died from COVID-19.
Throughout Victoria's trauma service area, there are 26 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals, taking up about 4.4% of the region's total hospital beds, according to state health department data. Statewide, the number of COVID-19 patients needing hospital care crossed the 5,000 mark for the first time in almost two months.
Refugio County
A Refugio resident tested positive for COVID-19.
The resident is a man in his 50s and is currently isolating, according to a Friday news release.
County officials also announced Friday they have removed eight cases from the county's total after a state audit identified several duplicate or out-of-county cases.
The additional case brings the county total to 306 with 289 patients recovered and 16 died.
Wharton County
Wharton County reported one new case on Friday.
In total, the county has reported 1,505 cases, of which there are 41 known active cases.
The county's death toll remains at 47.
Calhoun County
Another 29 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Calhoun County on Friday although most of the new cases are no longer active, according to a post from the county's office of emergency management.
Out of a total of 922 cases, an estimated 907 patients have recovered. Eight county residents are confirmed to have died from complications of the virus.
There are seven people with active infections as of Friday evening. The reporting of new COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in Calhoun County is handled by Public Health Region 8 of the state health department. Sometimes, backlogs in cases cause a delay in timely reporting.
Lavaca County
Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lavaca County on Friday.
Of 1,150 total cases, an estimated 1,099 patients have recovered. There are 13 county residents who have died from complications of the virus.
No new cases were reported in Matagorda County on Friday. Jackson, Goliad and DeWitt counties did not publish COVID-19 reports as of 7 p.m. Friday.
