WOODSBORO — Tuttle's Grocery and Meat Market bustled with a surge of Thursday afternoon shoppers. In the back of the store behind the meat counter, Stanley Tuttle and his sons hand cut each of their meats.
Leaning over a nearly 130-pound carcass with a saw, Tuttle begins to break it down into the sirloins, T-bone steaks, and ground beef to be sold in the deli case out front.
A month ago, a pound of brisket may have cost a customer in his store roughly $2.99 a pound. It now costs $4.99. Skirt steak for fajitas that used to cost $6.99 a pound, now cost $10.99.
"I've seen prices increase before, but I've never seen them go as high as they have in the past three weeks," said Tuttle.
Tuttle's is not the only meat market that has seen increasing prices. Across the country, the rising cost of meat has been reported by the New York Times and others. As Americans prepare to celebrate a holiday known for its backyard barbecues, some grocers are concerned the rising cost of meat might mean fewer sales than in years past.
In Victoria, Ronnie Hyak, who owns neighborhood grocery Dick's Food Store with his sister Karen Barton, said he's seen similar price increases over the past month. During the early days of the pandemic and after the winter storm in February, he also saw prices rise, but they quickly came back down again.
"These have just continued to rise," he said. Although he's had to raise his prices, he's held down some because the costs have gone up too much for consumers, he said.
"You pick and choose what you think you can stay with and what you think you can raise without hurting yourself too bad," Hyak said.
Tuttle said he's also trimmed his margins on some goods to try and keep the price down.
"I'm not making the same average that I was a few months ago because I've had to keep my prices down to try and stay competitive with the chain brands," he said.
"It's outrageous," said Raul Garza, who was born and raised in Woodsboro. He lives in San Antonio now, but returns frequently, including for Independence Day weekend. "I'm blessed. I've got a good job...but when I see a deal, I grab it."
Pretty much every day, Tuttle said, someone will come in and talk to him about the price increases. Overall, he thinks he's seen around a 20% decrease in sales over the last few months, he said.
"It all boils down to labor," said Tuttle, noting the numerous help wanted signs he's seen across the industry. "Our country needs to get back to work. It's really affected everything that everybody deals with."
Tyler Kusak, vice president of Farm Pac Kitchen in Yoakum, said labor shortages are a big issues across the industry.
While they are understaffed by about 10% to 15%, he said a number of the slaughter plants that they source their meat from have reported over 100 job openings.
"There's an employee shortage across the board," Kusak said.
And it's not just the meat industry, Tuttle said. They've seen increases in costs across their store, including for the bottles they use to package the barbecue sauce and spices they produce in house. Those suppliers also say the increase is due to a lack of workforce.
For him, the rising price of meat is an especially aggravating point, though, he said, because he is also a cattle raiser. On a few acres outside of Woodsboro, Tuttle has about 15 head of cattle.
"I'm getting no more for those calves today, than I got for them in years past," he said. "But go to the grocery store and try to buy it...Some items are as much as almost 90% higher than what they were two months ago."
The flipside to that, though, he said, is that if he was getting more for them at market, the rest of us would be paying even more for them than we are today.
Caroline "Bull" Avery is a longtime friend of Tuttle's and a regular customer. Thursday, she stood at the meat counter ordering some of her favorite cuts of meat and cured sausages. She said she's noticed the rising prices, but it hasn't affected her buying habits yet.
"You got to eat," said Avery. "Regardless of how much it is or whatever, especially if you got a teenager that likes to eat."
