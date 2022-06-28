David Ring will speak at Faith United Church, 405 Wood Ave. in Woodsboro, at 6 p.m. July 30.
This event was rescheduled from June 18.
This event is free, but offerings will be taken. For more information contact 361-229-6655.
Glenn Wilson said:
Thanx Lizz. :)
Brian Vandale said:
We had 3 + 3/10ths inches between 6pm and 8pm by the college
Wayne Kroll said:
At least 46 undocumented migrants were found dead in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas today. The discovery is part of what is believed to be a human smuggling operation.
Lizz Podsim said:
361 is our area code and pop up just means not all booths are permanent and may change around.
Glenn Wilson said:
What's the meaning of "361" and "Pop-Up"? No doubt I've missed something of great cultural significance.
