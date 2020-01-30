To help educate our readers on the candidates seeking their party’s nomination in the March 3 primary, the Advocate is publishing a series of profiles on area candidates in contested races. This profile is on the Democratic candidates commissioner in Precinct 1/1A in Refugio County. The winner will be on the Nov. 3. general election ballot.
Valentin “Val” Ortega
Age: 66
City of residence: Woodsboro
Occupation: Insurance agent covering life, medical and retirement programs; former county commissioner, former registered representative for Forresters Financial and former tax preparer
Education: Attended Woodsboro High School and Bee County College
Community involvement: Parishioner at St. Therese Catholic Church
Family: Married to Elia Ortega; father to Angel Ortega Kelly and the late Val Ortega Jr.; grandfather to four children and great-grandfather to two children
Contact: 361-526-9244
Why do you want to be a county commissioner?
I was a county commissioner for four years and there’s a lot more that I could have accomplished. A lot of the changes I helped make were lasting ones. What we accomplished, it wasn’t just simple month-to-month budgeting, we could fund some heavy-hitter projects and we were able to turn many things around. I want to be involved, a voice that shapes the future of our children in Refugio County.
Roberta Shipp Fagan
Age: 58
City of residence: Woodsboro
Occupation: Safety coordinator and licensed paramedic
Education: Woodsboro High School; OSHA degree from University of Texas of the Permian Basin; emergency medical degree from Victoria College
Community involvement: Involved in the Shattered Dreams program; worked as an emergency first responder with the Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department
Family: Mother of two, grandmother of two
Contact: 361-652-4042 or robertafagan@hotmail.com
Why do you want to be county commissioner?
I want to give back to the county where I’ve worked for 20 years as an emergency paramedic. I want to get back into the community and just help the community as best I can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.