DeTar Medical Group is extending general and bariatric surgical services to Refugio this week.
Dr. Arturo Gonzalez, a general and bariatric surgeon with DeTar Medical Group, will begin seeing patients at Refugio Specialty Clinic starting Friday.
"At DeTar Healthcare System, we know our services extend far beyond the county limits of Victoria, and we pride ourselves in being responsive to the medical needs of residents in the surrounding communities," said Judith Barefield, DeTar Healthcare System spokesperson, noting conversations with Refugio’s hospital leadership about the need for access to specialists, such as surgeons.
This is the first service to be extended by DeTar Medical Group to Refugio, but the group's specialists also see patients in Cuero, Edna, Hallettsville, Port Lavaca and Yoakum, Barefield said.
Gonzalez, who is fluent in Spanish, will travel to Refugio on a monthly basis to see patients in need of general surgery and, if requested, bariatric consultations, she said.
He will see patients on the second Friday of each month and appointments and referrals can be made by calling 361-576-9342, according to a news release from the hospital.
Gonzalez joined DeTar Medical Group in 2020 after working in private practice in Houston. He has previously served as chief of general surgery at Methodist Hospital in Houston where he also completed an internship and residency, according to the news release.
