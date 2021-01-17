The driver of a truck that was involved in a fatal roll-over wreck in Refugio County Saturday has been identified as Domingo Orozco Olivares, 45, of Rosenberg.
The crash occurred at 1: 13 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 77 about nine miles north of Refugio in Refugio County, according to an email from Sgt. Nathan Brandley, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety in Corpus Christi.
The preliminary investigation has revealed the driver of a 1997 Ford F-150 was traveling south on the highway at high rate of speed. According to witnesses, the driver was attempting to pass a vehicle in the left lane by driving into the center median, Brandley wrote. The driver took faulty evasive action causing the F-150 to veer across the roadway and overturned multiple times.
Olivares, who was alone in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the spokesman said.
The wreck remains under investigation by DPS troopers.
