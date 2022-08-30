The Faith United Church, 405 Wood Ave., in Woodsboro will present the “Lost But Found Blue Grass Gospel Group” at 6 p.m. Sept. 3.
The gospel group are members of the Coastal Bend Gospel Music Association, Inc., and are recipients of the Blue Grass Group of the Year as well as the Gospel Group of the Year Awards for 2022.
Admission is free; however, offerings will be accepted.
For more information call 361-229-6655.
