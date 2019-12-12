A longtime law enforcement office is running for the Refugio County constable Precinct 1.
Shawn Zak, 46, is seeking the Republican nomination last month. Zak said he was seeking the position because he wanted to use his law enforcement experience to keep Refugio County safe.
"Most of our communities do not have their own police departments," he said. "The citizens rely on the sheriff's department, and I see the deputies doing their best but they can't be everywhere at once."
Zak previously worked for the sheriff's departments in Colorado and Brazoria counties before retiring about three years ago. He lives in Austwell.
Zak has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement. His positions have included roles as an environmental law enforcement officer, a criminal investigator, and a narcotics investigator, he said.
"I've spoken to countless people who don't even know who their elected officials are in Refugio County," he said. "I feel I can make a change, especially within the constable's office, by being a visible presence within the communities I serve."
Zak is challenging the incumbent Precinct 1 constable Mark Moore, who is also seeking the Republican nomination.
The Republican primary election is March 3. The winner of the primary will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
