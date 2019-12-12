Louise Aduddell

Louise Aduddell, Refugio County's former treasurer, is joining the race to be the next Precinct 1/1A county commissioner in Refugio County.

Aduddell, 60, previously served as the county's treasurer and head of human resources. In that role, which she served for 11 years, she oversaw more than 100 employees.

"I take the employees of the county system very seriously," Aduddell said. "I've got a heart for HR."

The longtime Refugio resident graduated from Refugio High School and completed a degree in economics from Texas A&M University in 1981.

Aduddell is an Elder at the First Presbyterian Church, and  is a director on the board of the Coastal Bend Community Foundation, which has distributed thousands of dollars in scholarships, grants and Hurricane Harvey relief funds.

The candidate, who is seeking the Republican nomination, said her experience working for the county made her well-versed in the county's operations and procedures, and pointed to her background in finance as a benefit.

Aduddell decided to run for the job after learning that Ann Lopez, the longtime Precinct 1 commissioner, had decided not to run for reelection. Lopez died in November before she was able to finish her term.

All Republicans vying to represent the precinct will face off in the March 3 primary. The winner will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.

Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. You can reach her at cmccarthy@vicad.com or at 580-6597 or on Twitter at @mccarthy_ciara. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.

