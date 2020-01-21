REFUGIO – “We nominated you the bravest woman in Refugio County for taking on that job,” Angel Kelley said her friends told her when they heard she was taking a job as apartment manager for the Refugio Apartments.
They weren’t the only ones with reservations about the reopening of the low-income housing project on Osage Street.
“This is going to sound really, really bad, but after Harvey there was a rumor out there, that the Osage Apartments weren’t going to open up again,” said Enrique Diaz, Refugio’s chief of police. “Officers were glad. I hate to say that, but they were.”
In the years leading up to Hurricane Harvey, the complex acquired a bad reputation in Refugio for its crime rates.
According to Diaz, in 2015 there were more than 70 calls and 20 arrests made at the Refugio Apartment complex alone. In 2016, there were 68 calls and 24 arrests. In 2017, there were 78 calls and 23 arrests. That year, police conducted two raids at the complex.
Now, more than two years after Hurricane Harvey, the Refugio Apartments are finally getting a second chance.
On Tuesday, the Texas General Land Office’s disaster recovery team hosted a celebration of repairs to the complex, which utilized about $1.5 million in grant money from the GLO’s recovery assistance program.
The apartment’s 47 units began to come back online in October.
For the families who once lived there, that homecoming was long-awaited.
“There aren’t a lot of options available,” said Alyssa Mancilla of housing in Refugio.
Like many former Refugio Apartments residents, she moved in with family and friends after the hurricane.
This past fall, Mancilla and her two children moved back into the complex, which is one of only two low-income housing facilities in Refugio. The other, Refugio Elderly Housing, has 36 units and caters to a population of people at least 62 years old, or who have disabilities.
Like Mancilla, Ariel Johnson was relieved about the reopening because of the lack of options in Refugio for affordable housing.
Although she didn’t live in Refugio Apartments before the hurricane, her sister did. During that time, Johnson, who lived down the street with her parents, wouldn’t allow her children to walk down the street unaccompanied to go play with their cousins.
But, after seeing the renovations to the complex and hearing about the complex’s new leadership under Kelley, she decided to give it a shot.
“Before, I wouldn’t have moved here just because I don’t want to look like one of those statistics,” Johnson said. “But now I’m doing it and my kids love it here.”
Since the complex reopened in October, Diaz said there has been only five police calls and one arrest.
Kelley said she attributes the decrease to background checks on tenants and the installation of security cameras to monitor the complex.
Most tenants moving into the complex, she said, are single-parent families.
“People see it as low income, so they automatically see it as Section 8,” Johnson said. “(They think), ‘Everybody that lives here they go for handouts.’ And that’s not the case.”
With proper management, Kelley said she thinks she can continue to turn around the community’s perception of the complex, especially given its place in the hearts of tenants.
Diaz said as tenants move in, he’ll continue to work with Kelley to maintain communication.
“In a way, Harvey was good, it brought a lot of people together,” Diaz said. “I think it was a blessing.”
