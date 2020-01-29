To help educate our readers on the candidates seeking their party’s nomination in the March 3 primary, the Advocate is publishing a series of profiles on area candidates in contested races. This profile is on the Republican candidates for sheriff in Refugio County. The winner will be on the Nov. 3. general election ballot.
Sheldon Wiginton
- 55
- Woodsboro
- Emergency management coordinator for Refugio County
- Woodsboro High School, law enforcement training
- Husband and father
- 361-543-6130
Why do you want to be sheriff?
My main concern is making Refugio County a safe place for people to live and work and raise their families. We have to get back into our communities and provide residents with the protection and service they deserve from the sheriff’s office.
Raul “Pinky” Gonzales
- 64
- Refugio
- Sheriff of Refugio County
- Did not answer
- Husband and father
- Pinky Gonzales on Facebook
Why do you want to be sheriff?
I really call it a call from God to run for reelection and contribute to my community. When I took office the first time I had strategic goals to meet and stuff to improve the community and to try to improve the sheriff’s office. There’s always room for improvement. I want to see how I can continue to help my community feel safer.
