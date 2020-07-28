The state health department reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Matagorda County on Tuesday.
In total, 610 cases of the respiratory disease have been reported in the county. Of those, an estimated 275 patients have recovered, according to the state health department.
Also, 19 county residents who contracted COVID-19 have died.
The county has been transitioning from using its own counting and reporting system for COVID-19 data to relying on the Texas Department of State Health Services to verify and report that data. There is no longer a backlog of COVID-19 deaths being investigated, said Mitch Thames, the public information officer for the county, in a news release on Tuesday.
Refugio County
Refugio County reported four new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
The four cases include three women and a man whose ages include two 40 year olds, a 50 year old and a teenager, according to a county news release.
The new cases brings the county's total to 160, of which 75 patients have recovered.
