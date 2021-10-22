Attorney Jhiela “Gigi” Poynter announced her candidacy for Refugio County judge this week.
Poynter, 35, is running as a Republican. In addition to working as a managing attorney at Poynter Law, where she handles probate and civil cases as well as criminal misdemeanors, Poynter is a member of the Refugio Chamber of Commerce and Refugio Lions Club, as well as the Junior League of Victoria and the Victoria County Bar Association, where she previously served as president.
“When I moved to Refugio, four years ago, it was just a few months after Hurricane Harvey,” Poynter said in an interview Friday. “The only Refugio that I’ve ever known is this resilient place just full of heart and hope ... Not just Refugio, where I live, but Woodsboro, Tivoli, Bayside — there’s so much potential for growth.”
Poynter is married to Tim Poynter, who serves as an assistant district attorney for DeWitt, Goliad and Refugio counties. They have two children, Jammer, 4, and Suri, 2.
“As a practicing attorney, small business owner, community volunteer and mother of two small children, I am aware of and invested in the challenges facing Refugio County,” Jhiela Poynter said.
If elected, Poynter said two of her top priorities would be making sure the expansion of Interstate 69 is managed properly and supporting local law enforcement officers as they deal with increased human smuggling and trafficking issues stemming from the U.S.-Mexico border.
Poynter obtained her bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2009 and her Juris Doctor and graduate diploma in comparative law from Louisiana State University in 2012. She is currently enrolled at Texas A&M School of Law, where she is working toward a Master of Laws in wealth management.
Current County Judge Bobby Blaschke, a Republican, said Friday that he is not planning to seek a third term in office.
The primary election will be held March 1, 2022.
