Sheldon Wiginton

Refugio County's emergency management coordinator is vying to be the next sheriff of the county.

Sheldon Wiginton has filed to run for Refugio County Sheriff as a Republican.

"My main concern is making Refugio County a safe place for people to live and work and raise their families," Wiginton said. "And we have to get back into our communities."

Wiginton, 55, was born and raised in the county and lives in Woodsboro. Wiginton said he began his law enforcement career as a deputy in Refugio County before working as a license and weights deputy at the Aransas County Sheriff's Office.

While in Aransas County, Wiginton worked to police commercial road traffic, he said. He policed overweight trucks and and transports of oversize loads traveling SH 35 to reduce major crashes along the thoroughfare.

In 2009, Wiginton became chief deputy at the Refugio County Sheriff's Office, a position he held until 2017. He worked as a deputy at the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office in 2018 before taking on the emergency management role in Refugio in 2019.

Sheriff Raul "Pinky" Gonzales was elected in 2016, and announced his plans to seek reelection on Facebook. He did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Friday.

Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. You can reach her at cmccarthy@vicad.com or at 580-6597 or on Twitter at @mccarthy_ciara. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.

Health Reporter

Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. She reports on insurance, the cost of health care, local hospitals, and more. Questions, tips, or ideas? Contact: cmccarthy@vicad.com or call 361-580-6597.

