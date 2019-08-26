A grass fire in Refugio County has consumed as much as 1,500 acres as of Monday evening, officials said.
Heather Gonzales, a spokeswoman for Texas A&M Forest Service, said the fire was about 60% contained as of Monday night. The fire had spread to 1,200 acres, although the range could be greater once the forest service is able to get a more accurate count on Tuesday, she said.
The Victoria Office of Emergency Management, which also responded to the fire, posted on Facebook on Monday evening that the fire was about 1,500 acres.
No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been reported damaged, Gonzales said.
The blaze is located north of Refugio between U.S. 77 and U.S. 183.
Tall grass and heavy brush in the area have fueled the flames, Gonzales said. The heavy brush has made accessing the blaze in order to contain it difficult.
The wildfire, which has been named the Greta Fire, has grown from about 800 acres Monday morning to 1,500 acres as of 8 p.m., officials said. Monday’s hot weather combined with a decrease in humidity, and the wind picking up caused the fire to spread, she said.
Multiple agencies, including the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office, the Victoria Fire Department, the Victoria Fire Marshal’s Office, the Victoria Office of Emergency Management and the Forest Service, are working to control the blaze.
The Forest Service arrived on the scene Sunday about 7:15 p.m., Gonzales said.
Most of the smoke from the wildfire is expected to move north toward the Fannin area, said Kevin Wagner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Some of the smoke plume will likely impact west Victoria on Monday evening, according to an email from the Victoria Office of Emergency Management. Residents of Victoria may experience a smoke haze and a strong smell of smoke for the rest of the day. If the fire recedes after sunset, the smoke plume will likely impact central and eastern Goliad County, officials said.
Reporter Amber Aldaco contributed to this story.
