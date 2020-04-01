Refugio County issued a stay-at-your-residence order Wednesday.
The order requires all residents to stay home unless they are deemed “essential,” according to the county’s notice. The order takes effect 11:59 p.m. Wednesday and runs through 11:59 p.m. April 30.
Refugio County has no confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The Refugio County Commissioners Court unanimously approved on March 23 the continuation of the Disaster Declaration for Refugio County. County Judge Robert Blaschke, in his role as emergency manager, issued a Public Health Emergency Order, according to the notice. This order will reinforce Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders issued to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Non-essential businesses are required to close under the order, according to the written order. Essential businesses, according to the order, include health care, essential retail like grocery stores, food cultivation like farming and fishing, providers of basic necessities to economically disadvantaged populations, news media and child care services.
Restaurants and school districts can continue feeding people through drive-through or carry-out options only.
People may leave their homes only for “essential” activities such as visiting a doctor, obtaining medical supplies, grocery shopping, outdoor activity while maintaining 6-foot social distancing standards and to care for family or pets in another household.
The order also limits travel in and out of the county.
“This order does have enforcement provisions, if residents choose not to follow the mandates,” according to the county notice.
If people do not follow the order, they will be given a $1,000 fine and could spend up to 180 days in jail.
