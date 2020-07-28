Refugio County Memorial Hospital
Refugio County Memorial Hospital 

 Advocate file photo

Refugio County reported four new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. 

The four cases include three women and a man whose ages include two 40 year olds, a 50 year old and a teenager, according to a county news release.

The new cases brings the county's total to 160, of which 75 patients have recovered.

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 400 296 3
Goliad 93 46 1
DeWitt 521 297 14
Jackson 204 160 1
Lavaca 557 506 1
Matagorda 572 275 11
Refugio 160 75 0
Victoria 3,027 1,734 32
Wharton 504 249 1
9-County total 6,038 3,638 64
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

