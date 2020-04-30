COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|30
|17
|3
|DeWitt
|15
|11
|1
|Goliad
|7
|3
|0
|Jackson
|8
|4
|0
|Lavaca
|6
|2
|1
|Matagorda
|63
|28
|3
|Refugio
|1
|0
|0
|Victoria
|137
|80
|4
|Wharton County
|38
|20
|0
|9-County total
|305
|165
|12
|* Editor's note: These counts are updated daily.
Jackson County
Two more Jackson County residents contracted COVID-19.
The two additional patients make for eight total positive cases for the county. The patients’ genders and ages are unknown, but they are currently isolating in their respective homes, according to a county news release.
It’s suspected that one patient contracted the virus from a household member, and the other patient contracted it from a non-household member, according to the release.
Both are experiencing mild symptoms.
Wharton County
One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Wharton County on Thursday.
The patient is a man between the ages of 50 and 60 who lives in the East Bernard area, according to a county news release.
The new case brings the county’s total to 38. Of those cases, 20 have recovered.
Additionally, the front doors to most Wharton County government office buildings will be open to the public for walk-in and appointment meetings starting Monday.
County officials are asking all visiting patrons to adhere to the a number of recommendations, including having no more than 10 people gather in the front foyer area around the county clerk and tax office and wear face coverings where possible.
Additionally, people in county buildings should remain separated consistent with 6-feet social distancing and other precautions and visit alone to help minimize the potential for group contamination and leave small children and guests at home with family.
Refugio County
A Refugio County man has tested positive for COVID-19 making him the first county resident to be diagnosed with the virus.
The patient is in his 50s. He is currently in isolation.
It was identified that the virus was community acquired, according to a county news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.