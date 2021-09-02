The Refugio Volunteer Fire Department will host its 28th annual chicken fried steak dinner fundraiser on Monday for Labor Day.
The drive-through will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, 1008 S. Alamo St.
Plates will sell for $10 a piece and include chicken fried steak, gravy, green beans, a baked potato, a cookie and a tea, said Fire Chief Ronnie Williams.
The proceeds from the event will go to the volunteer fire department, Williams said.
