Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man who ran from authorities during a traffic stop in Bayside on Monday evening.
The man, wearing an orange shirt, is suspected of entering the United States illegally from Mexico, Lt. Jeff Raymond said. He fled the vehicle from the passenger side on FM 136 at 7:23 p.m.
Two men from Honduras who entered the country illegally were arrested and detained by border patrol agents, Raymond said.
Tracking dogs are searching for the man, and Bayside area residents are advised to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity, he said. The driver of the vehicle was released with the vehicle.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Refugio County Sheriff's Office at 361-526-2351.
